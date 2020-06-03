Carbondale Officials, NAACP write open letter to community amid national unrest

Officials in Carbondale and the local NAACP have written an open letter to the community regarding the current national events. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
June 3, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 5:59 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials in Carbondale and the local NAACP have written an open letter to the community regarding the current national events.

The letter states that the city is mourning.

They wrote that they cannot change what has happened in the past, or in other cities, but they can control how they respond.

Carbondale Open Letter (Source: Carbondale)

The letter went on to say that Carbondale is a diverse community, and that fact is one of the things that makes the community so great. That the community can deepen their understanding of cultures and races.

The City stated that they are working to bridge the differences in the community.

For more information and to read their letter, visit https://explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1497

Posted by City of Carbondale Government on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

