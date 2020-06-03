Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office gets voter approval for more public safety services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters approved a county-wide half-cent sales tax to provide the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office more money for public safety services on Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said she is very grateful for the support from the citizens of the county that supported this tax.
She said one of the goals with this new tax is to add 10 additional patrol officers and 11 jail officers after money starts to come in.
"The safety and security of our citizens depends a lot on the security our jail," Dickerson said. "The inmates in the jail, we need the people that can run the jail, handle the jail, take security of the jail; so that is going to improve the safety and security of the citizens a lot."
She said it's important to get more patrol officers on the street as well.
"It will improve our ability to respond to calls, to be accessible to assist other agencies if need be," Dickerson said. "We will take every action we can to get those officers on the street as soon as we can, as soon as the funding starts coming in."
Sheriff Dickerson also said a big goal from this tax revenue is to put a school resource officer in the schools of Delta R-V School and Oak Ridge R-6 School districts.
“Those schools do set out in the county and we expect our response time to be about 20 minutes and we really want to protect our vulnerable citizens out there,” Dickerson said.
