What you need to know June 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 2.
Summer-like conditions continue today.
This morning will be slightly cloudy, but they will move out by the afternoon allowing for plenty of sunshine.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm by the afternoon.
A line of storms will move south across the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says some storms cold be strong with gusty winds and small hail.
By the end of the week it will be very sticky and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values from Friday through the weekend could be in the mid-90s.
At least four St. Louis Metro Police officers were injured by gunfire during protests Monday night.
A business fire and shootings are under investigation in Louisville, Ky. after a fifth night of unrest in the city.
President Trump says he’ll deploy the military if governors can’t stop violence and looting in their states..
Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.
Dramatic police body-camera video that led to the firing of two Atlanta police officers shows a group of officers pulling two young people from a car during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
After a two month delay caused by the pandemic, Missouri voters head to the polls on June 2 for the General Municipal Elections.
At least a quarter of the coronavirus deaths in the United States were among nursing home residents, according to a new report.
Multiple fire departments battled an early morning house fire in Whitewater, Mo.
- A parade of characters, from T-Rex to Mr. Potato Head, brings smiles to a North Carolina community.
- A massive catch made by five fishermen is helping to feed COVID-19 frontline heathcare workers.
