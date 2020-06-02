VIDEO: Surveillance video of suspects looting; Carbondale business owner calls for police help

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - On Sunday night into early Monday morning, multiple businesses in Carbondale were broken into by multiple suspects.
According to Carbondale Police, at 10:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to alarms from businesses inside the University Mall where suspects forced entry and stole property from JC Penny’s, Game Stop, Old Navy, Hibbett Sports and the Finish Line.
At 12:34 on Monday morning, officers responded to an alarm at Blue Fish Liquors. When officers arrived they found the business had been broken into and property stolen. The suspects were described as being both males and females.
According the owner Chan Patel, his surveillance video showed more than a dozen people entering the store and stealing thousands of dollars of items.
This violence and crime comes shortly after a peaceful protest in Carbondale on Sunday night.
CPD did not say the two incidents, the peaceful protest and the burglaries, were connected. However, happening around the nation is the same type of incidents - looting.
All of this comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the custody of police one week ago in Minneapolis.
Patel also said these are two different situations, however, “Two wrongs don’t make it right," he said.
As a owner of multiple businesses within the city of Carbondale, Patel said all the looting makes it hard for small businesses to survive.
“It hurts my staff, it hurts us as business owners, it hurts the rest of the customer base because indirectly cost is passed on to customers," he said.
Patel believe he recognizes some of the people from the surveillance video. “These are some our own customers that have been in the store, they know exactly what product is where...they exactly knew.”
Patel is calling for more help from local law enforcement.
“When the police department is telling us ‘Hey leave it alone, let it be’ whatever it is, that’s not right," Patel said. “They are there to protect the life of the people and the community properties, and that did not happen yesterday.”
Patel hopes the looting dies down around the nation. While he is angry he became victim to these burglaries, he is glad he and his employees are safe.
“I can replace any of this product, I can’t replace people,” he said.
Carbondale PD encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line (618) 549-COPS (2677).
CPD has not yet responded to the inquiry in regards to burglary investigation and Patel’s statement.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.