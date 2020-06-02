Untested rape kits from Heartland police departments shipped off for testing

“We were honored to have had the opportunity to offer our department and its resources as the logistical host agency to further promote the completion of this mission," stated Corporal Orrin Hawkins of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. “It is extremely important to us, at the Cape Girardeau Police Department, that we exhaust all avenues of approach to determine the identities of the responsible perpetrators so that justice may prevail for victim(s) of sexual violence.".