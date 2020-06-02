Summer Temperatures Today!

Today: Some areas will experience cloudy skies this morning, but they will move out by the afternoon allowing lots of sunshine. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 80s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny Wednesday with a small chance of isolated rain/storms by the afternoon. We will be monitoring a front that will get close to our northern counties. A line of storms will move south across the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There is a threat for storms some of which may be strong with gusty winds and small hail in our northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. This line should weaken as it moves further south.
End of the Week: Summer like weather where it will be very stick outside with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. More storms in the forecast during the afternoon hours. We will monitor for the chance of severe weather. Heat index values from Friday through the weekend could be in the mid-90s.
-Lisa
