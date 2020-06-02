Summer heat building in. Isolated storms possible this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a sunny but warm afternoon across the area. Temperatures are warming through the 80s during the early afternoon hours. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We will see mostly clear skies through the evening hours into tomorrow. We will see a few clouds develop during the peak heat of the afternoon tomorrow. There is a chance for a few isolated storms tomorrow afternoon, especially in our western counties.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s.
There will be a good chance of scattered storms on Thursday. Then the weekend looks hot and humid with a few isolated storms possible. We are watching what will likely become Tropical Storm Cristobal later this week. This system may impact the Heartland early next week.
