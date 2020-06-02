Storms return to the forecast

Tonight will remain calm, but not as cool. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will start dry, but showers and thunderstorms are possible by the afternoon and evening hours. The northern half of the Heartland is under a Level 1 threat for the possibility of severe weather tomorrow evening. A line of storms may push in from the north and move south through the Heartland through the evening and early night hours. Right now the biggest threat looks to be damaging winds. More scattered storms are possible on Thursday.