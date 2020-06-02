Sexual assault advocacy group says tested rape kits are step in the right direction

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty untested rape kits in Cape Girardeau have been sent off to be tested at a lab in Virginia. This is a part of the Attorney General’s safe kit initiative. One Heartland advocacy group said the kits will be collected in a couple months, but ultimately this is a step in the right direction.
“It is another step in the right direction for kits all being tested someday,” said Tracy Smith, sexual assault nurse examiner at SEMO NASV.
Smith is talking about the safe kit initiative.
"The state is going to have a statewide inventory of all kits whether they have been tested or not tested. If they have not been tested, they are accounted for and held at a central location,” she said.
The untested rape kits in Cape Girardeau were sent off to be test and added to a federal database.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said this will help the victims.
“It’s really important to be able to do that because it gives victims a sense of something is being done even if there’s not a match on that. It’s still important to try to get something for them because the victims need to know they are being taken care of,” he said.
Smith said SEMO NASV has 20 untested kits that the Attorney General’s office will collect at a later date.
“They will currently be picked up, cataloged, housed at a central location and hopefully then the next step someday in this initiative will be that all kits will be tested,” she said.
Smith said having the kits in one location is a safer way to go.
“Less likely for a kit to be lost through fiction in some way and then they will be readily available to law enforcement and the crime lab if those kits need to be tested in the future,” she said.
Smith said when the day comes that all kits are tested it could help with prosecution.
“It will be logged in a federal data base where that we could look up possibly a perpetrator on a federal database, but that’s not practical yet. On a statewide level this is a step in that right direction,” she said.
