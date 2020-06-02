Rte. 13/E. Walnut St. closed in Carbondale at railroad crossing for repairs

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A busy section of Route 13 will be closed for two days in Carbondale, Illinois.
Beginning Tuesday June 2, Route 13/E. Walnut St. in downtown Carbondale will be closed at the Canadian National/Illinois Central railroad crossing until 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
The closure is due to crews making repairs to the crossing.
No traffic will be allowed through the crossing during the repairs.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to follow marked detour routes.
