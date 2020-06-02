3rd death of COVID-19 patient reported in Williamson County, Ill.

By Amber Ruch | June 2, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 3:06 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported the third death of a resident in Williamson County who tested positive for COVID-19.

They said the person was a woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions.

As of Tuesday, June 2, there was a total of 68 lab-confirmed positives in Williamson County with 53 recoveries. The health department reported a total of 12 lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County with 12 recoveries.

