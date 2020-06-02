Retired St. Louis City police captain killed by looters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Overnight looting in St. Louis turned deadly.
St. Louis City police held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. They said retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was killed by looters. They said he had been on the force for 38 years.
City leaders issued a curfew starting on Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The Ethical Society of Police, which represents black officers, said on Facebook that looters killed the retired St. Louis city police captain at a pawn shop. They said it happened after non-violent protesters had left.
Also on Monday night, at least four St. Louis Metro Police officers were injured by gunfire during unrest in the city. It’s not clear if there was more than one shooter.
An officer-involved shooting that happened early on Tuesday morning is also under investigation.
At around 2:30 a.m., St. Louis County Police and city officers responded to looting in the area of Natural Bridge.
Officers said the suspects in a vehicle shot off several guns at officers in marked vehicles. They said at least two of the suspects were armed when they got out of the vehicle and one officer shot a suspect in defense.
The suspects took off from the area. The injured suspect was taken to an area hospital, a second suspect was taken into custody and the third suspect is on the run.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.