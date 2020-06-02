17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Southern Seven Region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on June 2.
All individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 40s, one female 50s, one female 60s
- Johnson County: One female 50s
- Pulaski County: One female 20s
- Union County: One female 20s, one female 30s, one female 40s, one female 60s, one female 70s, one female 80s, two males 40s, one male 50s, one male 60s, two males 70s
Four more people from Union County have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recovered to 97.
S7HD also reported one new death.
The individual was a female in her 70s from Union County.
To date, twelve people have died from the virus in the Southern Seven Region.
There have been a cumulative total of 255 cases of COVID-19 in the southern seven counties.
