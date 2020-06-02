32nd Judicial Circuit enters Phase 2 of court operations plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 32nd Judicial Circuit will move to Phase 2 of its court operations plan on June 3.
The order raises the maximum number of people per room to 25. It was 10.
It also extends the suspension of jury trials until August 3.
“I regret that this is necessary but private polling by the Presiding Judges’ Committee indicates that a substantial percentage of citizens is not ready to return to jury service until a vaccine is available,” said Benjamin Lewis, presiding judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit, on the extension of jury trials. “This attitude may change if the incidence of the virus declines without a vaccine but we will have to see what transpires.”
One other change is that documents that would have been physically handed to the court must be e-filed 24 hours in advance.
Phase 2 must remain in effect until at least June 18.
