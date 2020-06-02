More than 800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tennessee; total number of cases climb to more than 24,300

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases surpassed 24,300 Tuesday with 821 new cases reported since Monday afternoon. The state also saw an increase of 14 deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there are now 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 381 deaths confirmed statewide.
With more than 462,000 people tested for the virus, 15,916 have recovered and 1,792 have been hospitalized.
Davidson and Shelby counties account for more than 10,600 of coronavirus cases in Tennessee.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County has risen to 5,314 as of Tuesday, including 113 deaths, health officials report.
Tuesday’s update represents an increase of 190 cases and four additional deaths since the Shelby County Health Department gave an update Monday morning.
Tuesday’s case count is the largest day-to-day increase Shelby County has seen thus far.
County testing continues to ramp up, with more than 78,000 people tested so far.
The Shelby County Health Department has stopped distributing face masks to the public. According to a news release, the masks were treated with a chemical called Silvadur.
Until more information is given concerning the masks, they will not be distributed by the SCHD.
More than 370 residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at long-term care facilities in Shelby County, not including facilities with resolved outbreaks. So far, more than 40 people have died, including 13 at Quince Nursing and Rehab.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 25 staff members testing positive for the virus and seven deaths.
Tennessee has reported more than 15,000 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports 23,554 cases as of Monday.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 7,443 total cases and 133 deaths
- Crittenden -- 386 cases; 9 deaths; 253 recoveries
- Cross -- 52 cases; 40 recoveries
- Lee -- 21 cases; 1 death; 14 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 76 cases; 2 deaths; 64 recoveries
- Phillips -- 22 cases; 1 death; 8 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 33 cases; 2 deaths; 27 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 676 cases; 1 death; 612 recoveries
Mississippi -- 16,020 total cases and 767 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 18 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 127 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 553 cases; 8 deaths
- Lafayette -- 141 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 81 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 84 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 30 cases
- Tate -- 89 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 76 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 56 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 24,375 total cases and 381 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 2 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 55 cases; 44 recoveries
- Fayette -- 121 cases; 2 deaths; 89 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 202 cases; 186 recoveries
- Haywood -- 32 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 59 cases; 1 death; 43 recoveries
- McNairy -- 15 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 455 cases; 3 deaths; 397 recoveries
