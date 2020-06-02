Mo. Gov. Parson to hold daily briefing at 4pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
He will be joined by Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.
On Monday, the governor announced more than $209 million in budget restrictions due to COVID-19. More than $131 million of that will be from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Also on Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 13,327 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 773 deaths.
Currently, 199,435 Missourians have been tested for the virus and 24,048 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
