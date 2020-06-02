Cape Girardeau superintendent reacts to Mo. budget cuts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The state’s education commissioner said she hopes the massive budget cuts Governor Mike Parson announced Monday are only temporary.
One Heartland superintendent said he’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the kids don’t suffer.
“Our kids are our number one priority and they are going to still receive a quality education," said Dr. Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent.
Dr. Glass believed that even with budget cuts, his school district will prosper.
“We’re committed to our students," he said. "I talked to my colleague at Jackson. He said we have always done more with less, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
Glass said Governor Parson’s announcement about the cuts did not come as a surprise.
“I’d be lying if i said it wasn’t expected. We’re a big part of the state budget and so it makes sense for the governor to look at his biggest pot," he said.
According to Glass, the cuts will cost his district roughly 3.5 percent, which he said can be offset by 2019’s savings.
“We had about two months of basically no activity for the school system," Dr. Glass said. "So there are some dollars that were unspent.”
