MISSING: 12-year-old Bollinger Co. girl

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Deputies say Febe Weston, 12, from Patton, was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 from County Road 378.
Febe was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and gray and white shoes.
After reviewing surveillance video, deputies say it appeared the girl left the home at the same time a white truck was parked at the end of the family’s driveway between 10:40 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The make and model of the white truck are unknown at this time; however, deputies say it appeared the front of the truck may be equipped with a black brush guard.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.