MISSING: 12-year-old Bollinger Co. girl
Febe Weston was reported missing on Tuesday morning. The surveillance image on the far right shows a white truck deputies are also looking for. (Source: Bollinger Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch | June 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 4:26 PM

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say Febe Weston, 12, from Patton, was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 from County Road 378.

Febe was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and gray and white shoes.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies say it appeared the girl left the home at the same time a white truck was parked at the end of the family’s driveway between 10:40 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The make and model of the white truck are unknown at this time; however, deputies say it appeared the front of the truck may be equipped with a black brush guard.

