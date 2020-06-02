Man arrested in connection to Kentucky Oaks Mall vandalism

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to vandalism at Kentucky Oaks Mall on Sunday night, May 31.
Decardia Key was arrested on Tuesday, June 2 at his home on a warrant charging him with first-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Paducah police were notified just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday of a large gathering of people on the parking lot of the mall.
Officers were enroute when witnesses notified 911 dispatchers that some people had started breaking windows. Officers arrived a few minutes later and said they saw a number of vehicles leaving the parking lot.
Officers found glass broken from the storefront of Five Below.
Police said they received numerous tips and videos related to the incident and potential suspects, and credit the public’s help. Detectives followed up on those tips and got surveillance video from the store, and were able to positively identify Key as the person breaking the window of Five Below.
According to police, five doors and three upper window panels at the front entrance of the mall were also broken. The investigation into that damage is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
