Jackson proposes rate reduction to all electricity customers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The engineering firm of 1898 & Co. was hired to conduct an assessment of the City of Jackson’s ability to provide an immediate reduction to retail electric rates in July of 2020.
Based on the firm’s preliminary assessment of the City’s forecasted electric utility costs as provided to them by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), the City’s power supplier, power supply costs are expected to reduce by approximately ten percent beginning in July of 2021.
This translates to $1.2 million per year in cost reduction.
Implementing a total rate revenue reduction of 11.5 percent will reduce revenues by $1.0 million in 2020 and $2.0 million in 2021.
“The Board of Aldermen and I are pleased we can act quickly to help residents, businesses, industries, and schools during this difficult and continually evolving economic situation,” said Mayor Dwain Hahs.
