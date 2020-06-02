Jackson County, Ill. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On June 2 the Jackson County Health Department reported one new COVD-19 case.
The individual is a female in her sixties.
She’s thought to have acquired the disease through close contact with a known case and is being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 290 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Fifteen additional individuals were released from isolation, bringing the total released to date to 221 individuals.
Fifty-nine active cases are currently being managed.
