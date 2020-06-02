Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs bill allowing sale of cocktails for pickup, delivery

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday, June 2 allowing the sale of cocktails for pickup and delivery.
House Bill 2682 allows the sale of cocktails by bars and restaurants with liquor licenses for pickup and delivery.
According to the bill, cocktails can only be delivered in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-evident cap or seal by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over the age of 21 and trained in responsible alcohol service.
Cocktails may not be delivered via a third party delivery app, and can only be delivered after an employee verifies the age as well as the level of intoxication of the consumer.
The legislation also delays late fees and license fees for liquor licenses for businesses and established automatic liquor license renewal approval and extension for any license holder whose business or operations have been suspended in any capacity due to COVID-19.
The late filing free waiver applies for six months and the license extensions lasts for 120 days after:
- the day the region moves to Phase 4
- the day after the expiration of the latest EO that limits or interrupts business
- the day after the expiration of any rules from DPH or other agencies
The bill will take effect immediately.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 121,234 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 5,412 deaths.
Currently, 918,273 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.