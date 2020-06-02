Ill. Gov. Pritzker to hold news conference at 12:30pm

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
He will be joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other community leaders.
On Monday, the governor signed a disaster proclamation for nine Illinois counties, as well as activated an additional 250 members of the Illinois National Guard.
Governor Pritzker also ordered Illinois State Police to provide an additional 300 troopers to support local municipalities Monday night into Tuesday.
This followed the governor activating 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to fulfill a request for assistance from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
