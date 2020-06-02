Frankie’s Dream: High school graduate chooses road less traveled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Figuring out how to fix a lawnmower is not the same of course as understanding the right path to your future.
But, there are some similarities, especially when it comes to finding the right spark to fuel your passions.
For 18-year-old Franchesca “Frankie” Poindexter, it started at an early age.
She was always tinkering with something in the backyard.
“I call her Old Bertha.” That’s Frankie’s name for her mini bike that’s she’s been trying to get started after it sat for several years in the shed.
“It was 7th grade year, my mom had just passed,” said Frankie Poindexter.
Frankie called the bike, retail therapy, because it helped to take her mind off things, much like how her artwork has always been a release.
Life is always full of changes, and surprises.
Take for instance, Frankie’s senior year of high school at Cape Central.
“I felt right at home at school,” said Frankie.
Little did she know back in March she would never walk the halls again as a student, as everything ended abruptly by the pandemic.
“I thought we were getting out for a week or two, but this is nerve racking,” said Frankie. “I’m thinking how am I going to get my classes done, how am I gonna get my credits.”
Even with so much uncertainty, something clicked this year for Frankie.
“It’s opened my eyes for what career path I could take, it’s really got me thinking about what I want to do next,” said Frankie.
She took an auto collision repair class at the Career and Technology Center, and now envisions a career where she can combine some of her favorite things.
“My dream job would be to be able to design cars and put my artistic spin on it to be able to take a car from the wheels and make it something everyone wants to drive,” said Frankie.
Frankie’s dad has no doubt his daughter will accomplish those goals.
Verdist Poindexer is a chef, and doesn’t discourage his children from jumping into non-traditional roles.
“I’m one of those individuals who don’t put a label on what should and shouldn’t be done, when it comes to women working or not working,” said Verndist Poindexter-Frankie’s Dad.
Frankie wants to go to trade school, and knows she’ll be entering a field of mostly men.
For those who might tell her it isn’t for girls? “They can kick rocks,” said Frankie.
She’s definitely not worried about what people might say, her family and friends have her back.
She also knows her mom would have been proud.
It’s inspiration to dream big, even when life brings challenges her way.
“I’m reaching for stars I didn’t know existed,” said Frankie.
