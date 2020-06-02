First Alert: Sunny, warm afternoon

(KFVS) - Summer-like conditions continue today.
This morning will be slightly cloudy, but they will move out by the afternoon allowing for plenty of sunshine.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm by the afternoon.
A line of storms will move south across the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says some storms cold be strong with gusty winds and small hail.
By the end of the week it will be very sticky and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values from Friday through the weekend could be in the mid-90s.
