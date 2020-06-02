Curfew for City of Memphis extended, civil emergency still in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis made it through its first night of curfew.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland put the curfew in place Monday night to prevent protests from becoming violent.
The city has announced the curfew will remain in effect Tuesday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Protest organizers are still planning a peaceful protest/march for Tuesday night.
Monday night’s protest was also peaceful. It was the sixth night of protest in Memphis calling for justice for George Floyd and victims of police brutality.
The march began at Clayborn Temple and went through downtown. Eventually, the group of demonstrators were met by police in riot gear downtown. Leaders of the group asked if they could pass to continue and the march ended at 201 Poplar.
Protesters faced a risk when it came to how late they were out because Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued a civil emergency and a curfew Monday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. If people broke the curfew they would face a Class A misdemeanor.
This comes after Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said there were clashes with police and several businesses vandalized in Sunday night’s protest.
Strickland says he supports the protest but he feels there have been two different groups with different intentions.
“We will continue this curfew as long as necessary. What this means is if you’re out during those hours you can be arrested,” said Strickland.
Since Wednesday when protests began in the city, Rallings says police have made 44 arrests. The civil emergency that was issued will last until June 8.
Mayor Strickland says some people are exempt from the curfew including those who have essential employment, safety or health reasons.
