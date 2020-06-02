Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau County

WHITEWATER, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments were called to an early morning house fire in Whitewater, Missouri on Tuesday, June 2.
Crews were called out shortly after 2 a.m. to the home located on Mill St. near the intersection of Highway A.
A Whitewater volunteer firefighter said no one appeared to be home when the fire broke-out.
It’ is not clear what sparked the fire at the two-story home.
Traffic does not appear to be affected on Highway A, but drivers are urged to used caution in the area.
Crews with Whitewater, Gordonville, Millersville, Delta Fire Departments and several Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.