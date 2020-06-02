Crab Orchard Golf Club in southern Ill. up for sale

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville is looking for buyers.
Steve Heckel, the owner, is looking forward to retirement. The golf club has been open for more than 50 years. Heckel is hoping the buyer will leave it as a golf course.
“The last four to five years we contemplated retirement and I finally decided to make sure that it does happen," Heckel said.
Heckel wished it would be sold before it goes to auction.
“Hopefully, it will be sold before its auctioned and that will be in October on the auction but hopefully before then someone steps ups," he said. "There’s some prospects here and we hope it remains a golf course for the community.”
Many memories have been made on the links, but Heckel said the employees is what sticks out.
“Probably the thing I’m most proud of here is the fact of how many people came through here that worked for us here at Crab Orchard that have gone to be successful most of them in the golf business," Heckel said.
Heckel made some rounds on the PGA tour, so we asked him about his favorite memory. He said being paired with the legendary Jack Nicholas at the third round at the U.S. Open at Riviera.
Now, he said it’s time for him to enjoy some time not working.
“It’s been a good run, so to speak," Heckel said. "I enjoy getting up every day and going to work and that’s something a lot of people can’t say but it’s time for me to enjoy hopefully a few more good years not working.”
