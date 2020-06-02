Cannabis dispensary in Anna, Ill. closed due to vandalism

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Thrive Dispensary in Anna, Illinois announced it will not be opening its doors on Tuesday, June 2.
The cannabis dispensary said the Anna location had been vandalized.
According to Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins, the vandalism took place sometime early Tuesday morning.
Chief Watkins does not believe the vandalism is related to protests or unrest nationwide.
“We’ve had no protesting or looting,” said Chief Watkins. “This is just a vandalized incident, I believe.”
The investigation into the crime is ongoing.
Photos from the scene show that the glass door to the business had been broken.
A sign on an orange traffic cone in the parking lot warns customers about the closure.
The dispensary is asking customers to visit their Harrisburg, Ill. location.
