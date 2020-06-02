Cannabis dispensary in Anna, Ill. closed due to vandalism

Cannabis dispensary in Anna, Ill. closed due to vandalism
Photos from Thrive Dispensary show that the glass door to the business had been broken. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
June 2, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 10:19 AM

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Thrive Dispensary in Anna, Illinois announced it will not be opening its doors on Tuesday, June 2.

The cannabis dispensary said the Anna location had been vandalized.

According to Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins, the vandalism took place sometime early Tuesday morning.

Chief Watkins does not believe the vandalism is related to protests or unrest nationwide.

“We’ve had no protesting or looting,” said Chief Watkins. “This is just a vandalized incident, I believe.”

The investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Photos from the scene show that the glass door to the business had been broken.

A sign on an orange traffic cone in the parking lot warns customers about the closure.

A sign on an orange traffic cone in the parking lot at Thrive Dispensary in Anna, Ill. warns customers that the business is closed due to vandalism. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
A sign on an orange traffic cone in the parking lot at Thrive Dispensary in Anna, Ill. warns customers that the business is closed due to vandalism. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt) (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

The dispensary is asking customers to visit their Harrisburg, Ill. location.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.