What you need to know June 1

What you need to know June 1
A pleasant day for a hike in the woods. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | June 1, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 3:42 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 1.

First Alert Weather

Calm and sunny conditions continue today.

Highs will range form the upper 70s north to the low 80s south.

It will start to feel more like summer when humidity returns on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, some areas could reach 90º.

There is a slight risk for thunderstorms as humidity and temps increase.

Friday and into the weekend is looking dry and less humid.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.