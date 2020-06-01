What you need to know June 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, June 1.
Calm and sunny conditions continue today.
Highs will range form the upper 70s north to the low 80s south.
It will start to feel more like summer when humidity returns on Tuesday.
By Wednesday, some areas could reach 90º.
There is a slight risk for thunderstorms as humidity and temps increase.
Friday and into the weekend is looking dry and less humid.
- A Paducah man was arrested overnight for arson. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the fire caused minor damage to a building.
- Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across America again Sunday, with peaceful demonstrations against police killings of black people overshadowed by unrest that ravaged cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and flared near the White House.
- More than a hundred people gathered at the Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau for a peaceful protest. The protest then turned into a march down Broadway and ended with a moment of silence.
- U.S. retailers large and small have closed some of their stores across the country because of disruptions caused by the widespread street protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
- SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, following up a historic liftoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Musk’s company.
- More than 2,000 motorcyclists traveled to Bald Knob Cross for the 28th Annual Blessings of the Bikes event in Alto Pass, Ill.
- Gyms, theaters, bowling alleys can reopen in Kentucky today.
- A southeast Missouri band held a social distancing friendly concert in Chaffee on Sunday to benefit a charity.
- President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that the United States will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.
- In a show of solidarity, a Michigan sheriff joined a crowd of protesters and walked side-by-side with them.
- Officials across the U.S. South are still scrambling to adjust their hurricane plans to the coronavirus. The big unknown: Where will people fleeing storms go?
