What to expect during the general municipal elections in Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a two month delay caused by the pandemic, Missouri voters head to the polls on June 2 for the general municipal elections.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said crews are getting ready for Tuesday’s elections, knowing this isn’t exactly business as usual.
“It’s been a little different with the postponement of the April election till June and we’ve had those issues to deal with,” she said.
She said they've also seen an increase in mail-in ballots.
"We've had over three times the amount for this election than we've had in the bast elections," she said.
Clark Summers said they are taking many measures at polling locations to protect voters.
"We will be disinfecting after each voter in the voting booths and disinfecting the pens and styluses," Clark Summer said.
When you walk up to sign in the voting judges will be behind these protective shields, and you will have to wait on the yellow stars placed six feet apart.
"We have purchased a lot of cleaning supplies and gloves for our judges," she said.
Clark Summers said you don't have to expect any changes on the ballot or with your voting process.
The polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.