Warming trend expected the rest of the week

Passing clouds expected tonight, which will keep many areas in the 60s for overnight lows. So it won’t be quite as refreshing early Tuesday, as the past couple of mornings. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will be warmer too. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for much of the area, with a couple areas touching 90. Feels like numbers will still be pretty close to the actual air temperature. That will change as we move deeper into the week. Feels like numbers will be in the lower to mid 90s for the end of your workweek. Rain chances remain very low through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area.