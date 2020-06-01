Summer heat building into the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a very nice sunny afternoon as we start meteorological summer. Temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 80s later this afternoon.
We will see a good bit of sunshine again tomorrow and this will allow for very warm temperatures tomorrow afternoon. There will be a few clouds that develop in the afternoon but no rain is expected the next couple of days.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm again with highs in the 90s in most areas. We will see a front move close to the area Thursday and Friday. This may cause a few scattered thunderstorms to develop. Temperatures look to remain above average throughout the week.
