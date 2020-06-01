S7HD reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported twelve new COVID-19 cases on June 1.
All individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One female 20s, one male 80s
- Pulaski County: One male 20s, two males 30s, two males 40s
- Union County: One female 20s, two males 20s, two females 50s
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 238 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Ninety-three individuals have recovered from the virus.
There have been a total of eleven deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
