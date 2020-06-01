2 senators call for investigation into COVID-19 health concerns at Pulaski Co. Detention Center

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two U.S. senators called for an investigation into health concerns at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting the investigation.
You can click here to read the full letter. In it, they said:
“ICE’s decision to continue to transfer detainees to this facility during the pandemic raises significant public health concerns. We have grave concerns that ICE is unnecessarily putting detainees, staff and the local community at risk. We are particularly troubled by the potential strain that an outbreak could place on limited local health resources in this rural community.
“In light of the concerns outlined in this letter, we urge you to immediately investigate ICE’s use of this facility during the pandemic, including its record of releasing vulnerable detainees. As part of this investigation, we request that in addition to communicating with relevant federal agency officials you consult with local health authorities, detainees and staff at the facility, and legal service providers serving detainees.”
According to the senators, as of May 28, ICE reported 29 detainees in ICE custody at the Pulaski County facility, more than one-third of the facility’s ICE detainees, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Multiple staff members have also tested positive.
They said according to information provided by the National Immigrant Justice Center, a nonprofit organization representing individuals in detention at the Pulaski County facility, multiple ICE detainees at the facility have pre-existing medical issues that place them at higher risk of infection and complications from COVID-19, but said ICE has not provided adequate medical care to these detainees.
NIJC also reported ICE released detainees who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 without first testing them for the disease or arranging for their transport from the remote facility, which ICE customarily provided from the facility.
