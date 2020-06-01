Paducah police investigating property damage, break-ins on Sunday night

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating property damage and break-ins throughout the town on Sunday.
Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, police were notified of a large gathering of people on the parking lot of Kentucky Oaks Mall.
As officers were enroute, witnesses notified 911 dispatchers that some people had started to break windows. Officers arrived a few minutes later and saw a number of vehicles leaving the parking lot.
According to police, they found glass broken from the storefront of Five Below and five doors and three upper window panels at the front entrance of the mall. They said they do not believe entry was gained to the mall.
Police received numerous tips and videos related to the incident and potential suspects, and detectives are investigating.
Police thanked those who provided information or videos of the incident.
Officers are also investigating a break-in at Katterjohn Drug Store on Caldwell Street.
They were dispatched to the business around 9:23 p.m. on Sunday after a caller reported seeing several people around the building. Officers say they found a front door broken and believe at least one person entered the business.
According to police, items were taken, but a complete inventory is not yet available.
At around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, police and firefighters were called when someone reported a fire at the base of the General Lloyd Tilghman statue in Circle Park. Firefighters extinguished the fire. There was soot and smoke damage reported.
According to police, it was determined the fire was intentionally set.
Anyone with information on these three incidents is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or text WKY and your tip to 847411.
