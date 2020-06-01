Online interactive map helps families locate local summer food programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been helping families in need during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Through the Summer Food Service Program, thousands of meals have been provided and will continue to be provided all summer.
The program is designed to provide breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months and during times of public emergencies, when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.
An online interactive map is provided to help families in Missouri find out where their children can receive free meals this summer.
Community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other spots where children gather when school is not in session.
The meals are provided to all children that attend the meal service location. Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program.
“We are appreciative that the Summer Food Service Program has been able to assist in providing meals to families while schools have been dismissed due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “Knowing that the meals will continue for those families throughout the summer will provide some comfort during these unprecedented times.”
The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.