One Heartland pastor speaks out on the death of George Floyd

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One heartland pastor wants to see justice spread throughout the United States, but said it all starts with communication.
La Croix Church Pastor Ron Watts posted a Facebook video last week in response to the death of George Floyd.
“What happened on Monday in Minneapolis was simply unacceptable and that it’s been a pattern in our country. The kind of racism that exist makes it so hard for people of color,” Watt said.
He said he went to the one place- he feels- we can all sense a connection.
“The Mississippi goes through Minneapolis right through the heart of Minneapolis, St. Paul and of course it’s so prominent in our community and I thought that would provide kind of a connection between our cities, that we are not that distance as maybe we think we ours," he said.
He said the rioting and looting across our country is unacceptable, but so is racism.
“We have terribly strained race relations in our country, and we have to make sure we don’t allow that be lost in all of what’s happening,” Watts said.
Watts said we need to open our ears.
“It’s very important that we listen to one another, especially those of us in the white community, need to listen to the hurt, to the pain, to the anguish to the black community. Till we really listen and understand we are just going to talk past each other,” he said.
He said in the end he hopes justice can flow through America like the Mississippi river.
“Wouldn’t it be beautiful if justice flowed in our nation from Minneapolis, to Ferguson, of course the river goes in front of St. Louis, to Cape Girardeau, New orleans and everywhere in between. That’s my hope that there will be true justice and equality in our country," Watts said.
Watts said the conversations start locally and encourages you all to reach out to people of different races.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.