974 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ill.
Governor JB Pritzker will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1.
By Amber Ruch | June 1, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 3:58 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 974 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 23 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths in 101 counties in Illinois.

As of Monday, June 1, labs have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases a percent of total test from May 25-May 31 is 6 percent.

