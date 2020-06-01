974 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 974 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 23 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths in 101 counties in Illinois.
As of Monday, June 1, labs have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases a percent of total test from May 25-May 31 is 6 percent.
Governor JB Pritzker will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1.
