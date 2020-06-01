Nearly 24K tested for COVID-19 antibodies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced 185 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri and one additional death on Sunday, May 31.
Currently, 13,147 Missourians have tested positive for the virus in the state, including 772 deaths.
Approximately 193,380 have been tested for the virus in Missouri.
According to DHSS data, 23,978 recovered COVID-19 patients have been tested for antibodies and 943 of those have tested positive.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, June 1 at 3 p.m.
