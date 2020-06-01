Mo. AG’s Office to partner with U.S. attorneys to prosecute illegal rioters; announces arrests in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is partnering with U.S. Attorneys Offices in the Eastern and Western Districts to prosecute those who “commit acts of violence and rioting" in the state.
That’s including those who were charged and arrested over the weekend in St. Louis.
On May 30, Marcus Marvin Hunt was arrested and later charged by federal complaint for distributing information relating to explosives and destructive devices. The next day, the attorney general’s office said a second person was arrested and charged for intent to organize, promote, encourage, participate in or carry on a riot.
“George Floyd’s death is tragic and heartbreaking. Missourians have the right to protest peacefully, and should be able to exercise that right in a safe manner as thousands have done across the country over the last few days,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “However, those who seek to use these protests to destroy property and commit acts of violence, including those who come to Missouri from out of state, will be held accountable for their actions by federal and state authorities. Those acts of destruction and violence will not be tolerated.”
