Man arrested for arson in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an arson investigation in McCracken County.
A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed smoke coming for the Benton Rd. and Kentucky St. area around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.
When the deputy arrived to the area, he found several people attempting to put out a fire reportedly set to a garbage can and a chair.
The sheriff’s office said the fire caused minor damage to the Cycle Knights building.
Witnesses told the deputy they spotted the suspect who presumably set the fire.
The deputy found the person-of-interest and said he had a lighter in his possession.
Tyron Travis, 41, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the second degree, alcohol intoxication, arson in the third degree, and terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Travis was also served a McCracken County warrant for failing to appear in court.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.