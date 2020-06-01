LIVE: Gov. Parson announces state budget withholdings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a news briefing at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1 where he announced more than $209 million in budget restrictions due to COVID-19.
In April, Governor Parson announced two rounds of budget restrictions of $180 million and $47 million, respectively.
In addition to those restrictions, he said they will be restricting another $209 million by the end of June.
The restrictions include reduced funding for:
- Office of Administration
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Health and Senior Services
- Department of Social Services
- Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development
- Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
Of the newest round of restrictions, Governor Parson said more than $41 million in general revenue will be withheld from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
For the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, more than $131 million will be restricted, including $123 million from the Foundation Formula.
Fully funded, the governor said the Foundation Formula is more than $3.5 billion.
In order to be as fair as possible, the governor said he waived Section 163.031.7, RSMO. This statute grants some school districts a “hold harmless” status and allows them to not be affected by a budget shortfall. The waiver of this statute means hold harmless districts are not exempt from these withholdings.
All local education agencies, including charter schools, will share proportionately in this budget shortfall.
You can click here for a full list of expenditure restrictions.
During the briefing, he also addressed civil unrest across Missouri.
The governor was joined by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan and Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.
