Jackson Fire Rescue to install 9/11 memorial

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Fire Rescue is installing a 9/11 memorial to honor the 343 firefighters that died in the September 11 attacks in 2001.
They have already raised most of the $15,000 needed for the monument but still lack more than a $1,000.
The goal is to install granite towers with the names of the firefighters engraved on them. These two towers will represent the World Trade Center towers.
Flag poles and benches will also be placed on the Pentagon shaped base of the memorial with facts about 9/11 etched in them.
Jackson Fire Rescue Captain said this memorial will provide a place for individuals from around the world to come pay their respects and remember all those affected that day.
“We don’t want anyone to ever forget the attacks on 9/11,” Jackson Fire Rescue Captain Sam Herndon said. “Today, it’s for kids, it’s just a page or two in a history book. They weren’t even alive. Our high school students weren’t even alive whenever that day happened. So we really want it to be for people to have a place to come and remember for years to come.”
They also plan to use the walkway to the memorial to remember any firefighter's death in Cape Girardeau County and engrave their name in one of the stones.
They are collecting donations to complete the project and hope to have it done by September 11 later this year for a ceremony.
For more information on this, you can check out their Jackson’s Fireman Fund page here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.