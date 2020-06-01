IL Rte. 149 near De Soto, Ill. open after three-vehicle crash

DE SOTO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Route 149 was shut down on Monday morning, June 1 due to a three-vehicle crash.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 10:44 a.m. They said two drivers of the vehicles were trapped in their vehicles and had to be removed.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Herrin man was driving his 2009 Mercury sedan eastbound on IL Rte. 149 east of De Soto. For an unknown reason, they say he crossed over into the westbound lane and hit a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by a Louisville, Ill. man.
Deputies say the crash forced the GMC off the road.
The sedan immediately hit a second westbound Dodge minivan head-on. It was driven by a Hurst, Ill. man. The drivers of the sedan and van had to be removed from their vehicles and airlifted to area hospitals.
A passenger in the van and the driver of the GMC were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the sedan will be cited for improper lane usage.
The section of Ill. Rte. 149 between De Soto and Hurst was shut down for about 1.5 hours.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Jackson County Ambulance Service, De Soto Township Fire Department and Arch Flight Rescue.
