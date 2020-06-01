Four new cases of COVID-19 in Jacknson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified of four Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
They are being placed in isolation.
To date there have been 286 cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
One additional individual was released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to date to 196 individuals.
Eighty active cases are currently being managed.
