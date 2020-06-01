Four additional COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County on June 1.
The individuals are as follows:
- One woman in her 30s
- One woman in her 40s
- One man in his 40s
- One man in his 70s
They are being placed in isolation.
One case reported over the weekend, female in her twenties, turned out to be living in another county.
With the subtraction of that case, and the addition of Monday’s four, there have been 289 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Ten additional individuals were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to date to 206 individuals.
Seventy-three active cases are currently being managed.
