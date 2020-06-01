First Alert: Sunny summer-like day

(KFVS) - Calm and sunny summer-like conditions continue today.
Highs will range form the upper 70s north to the low 80s south.
It will start to feel more like summer when humidity returns on Tuesday.
By Wednesday, some areas could reach 90º. Heat indices will feel more like mid-90s by Friday afternoon.
There is a slight risk for thunderstorms as humidity and temps increase.
Lisa Michaels says Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a strong line of storms will push in from the north. We will be monitoring for possible strong to severe storms.
Friday and into the weekend is looking dry, but warm.
