Final flood recovery report submitted to Gov. Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Agriculture submitted the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group’s final report to Governor Parson on May 29.
As requested by the governor’s executive order, the group provided input on short-term and long-term flood recovery in the state.
On July 18, 2019, Gov. Parson signed Executive Order 19-14 in response to significant and ongoing flooding on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The order requested an advisory group form to provide input on short-term, medium-term and long-term flood recovery priorities, as well as feedback on the state’s current levee system.
The group was also asked to identify areas where attention is needed and provide input on priorities for allocation of state funding for flood recovery.
Members of the group included the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Agriculture, Economic Development, Transportation and the State Emergency Management Agency.
Representatives from the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association, Coalition to protect the Missouri River and the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition were also members.
Agri-business and local government interests were also represented.
