Discovery Park of America to reopen museum June 11

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Discovery Park of America announced the Discovery Center will reopen on June 11.
The 50-acre heritage park reopened to the general public with new policies and procedures for staff and guests on June 1.
Until June 11, the entrance to Discovery Park will be through the outside North Ticket Gate. After the main entrance is opened on June 11, the North Ticket Gate entrance will remain open for those who prefer an outdoor experience during this time.
A few areas will remain closed until further notice. You can check which ones on the Discovery Park’s website.
Special attractions like the Starship Theater, the Earthquake Simulator and the Cooper Tower will reopen on June 11, but will operate at 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.
According to the Park, employees are following new procedures that include temperature checks, masks and a strict social distancing policy. Guests are also encouraged to follow guidelines that will allow them to enjoy the park while ensuring their health and safety.
The heritage park is currently open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for deep cleaning. The museum will open on June 11, and the hours of operation will remain the same.
